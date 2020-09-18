Writing contest Silver Wordsmiths 2nd place: 2020 SOS

By Carolyn Scherr

The Pandemic, oh the Pandemic

It’s really here and what a shame.

It didn’t get an invitation

But it got here just the same

By land and sea and even air

Invading every continent

With a fervor and a power

That truly was hell bent.

It changed our way of living

And changed our way of life

And in hardly any time at all

It bombarded us with strife.

Frequent washings of the hands

And a mask upon the face

Were the instructions given us

To help slow down the pace.

We had to keep apart a distance

Of at least six feet

When we and any loved ones

Had a chance to meet and greet.

I think there are two points of view

In our limited situation

Some feel they’re under house arrest

That’s not like a vacation.

I feel blessed where I am living

It’s very safe and people care

Informing and advising us

Keeping tabs on our welfare.

I love working crossword puzzles

It’s my favorite thing to do

But if you’ll forgive the pun

Sometimes I don’t have a clue.

I walk the halls in my building

At least four times a pop

Sometimes I have to coax myself

But I do not want to stop.

We can still enjoy the sunny days

With a schlep or with a stroll

It’s like a gift you’re giving

To your body and your soul.

Kudos to Yaffa our caterer

Each day he sends us dinner

They’re tasty and nutritious

But we’re not getting any thinner.

The kugel and stuffed cabbage

Are my very favorite

I often like to mix and match

But I still eat every bit.

On several special mornings

A package waited at my door

Crammed with fruits and lots of veggies

Who could ask for more?

Chai you did a mitzvah

The foodstuffs were a hit

You even got us motivated

To cook a little bit.

We wish a happy birthday

To The Associated Federation

From the Jewish community

During the COVID-19 duration.

For your outstanding contributions

Philanthropically

You’ve enriched the lives of many

On that we all agree.

Jewish Times we give our thanks to you

for your wealth of information

Here in our ccommunity

And all across the nation.

As for the Pandemic

One thing I know for sure

This too shall pass one day

But it won’t be as it was before.

There will be a brand new normal

An enlightened one I hope

Nourished by the strength and wisdom

From which we learned to cope.

Face it and embrace and make it work for you.

Carolyn Scherr is an 89-year-old writer.

