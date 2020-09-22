On September 3, Elise Myrel Josephson (née Abrahams) of Adamstown at 97. She is survived by her children Gail Lipsitz, Russell (Vera Benedek) Josephson, Miriam (Jonathan) Whitehouse and Matthew (Karen) Josephson; and grandchildren David Lipsitz, Cameron Whitehouse and Jesse Whitehouse. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Dr. Neil D. Josephson; son-in-law H. Allan Lipsitz; sister Marjorie Perlman; and parents Isaiah and Daisy Abrahams.

Contributions may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Connecticut College or Doctors Without Borders USA.

