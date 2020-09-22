On August 31, Stephen Karp of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by his children Henry David Karp (Ting Li), Abby Karp (Barb Schwartz) and Julie Karp (Ray McFarland); grandchildren Lila Helen Karp and Zachary Sanford Karp; and his dear friend Linda Sanders. A professor emeritus of psychology at George Washington University, he was a dedicated teacher and a lifelong supporter of democratic ideals, including civil rights and the equality of women. He loved to read, sing, watch old movies and root for his favorite baseball and soccer teams. He was a smart, funny and generous man.

Contributions may be sent to EMILY’s List or to any Democratic candidate running in 2020.

Similar Posts: