On June 28, Harold Harvey Kesselman of Silver Spring at 87. He is survived by his wife Harriet Kesselman (née Frebowitz); children Beth (Leo) Newmark and Denise (David) DiCarlo; daughter-in-law Joy Kesselman; sister Barbara Shull; grandchildren Danny (Ronit) Newmark, Talia Newmark ( Tzvi Wellish), Gabriella Newmark and Monterra, Perri, Alye and Jessica Kesselman; and great-granddaughter Rivka “Becky” Newmark. He is predeceased by his son Kurt Kesselman and parents Frank and Bertha Kesselman.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

