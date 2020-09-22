On September 4, Stuart J. Newman of Columbia at 73. He is survived by his children Samuel (Helen) Newman and Joshua Newman; brother Bernard (Paulette) Newman; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife Ruth Newman (née Brenner); daughter Rachel Beth Newman; and parents Jay and Alice Newman.

Contributions may be sent to the ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855 or the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

