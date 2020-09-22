On June 22, Benjamin Saltzman of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by his daughters Helene Reid and Debbie (Kevin) Dooley; grandchildren Rachel “Rei” Reid (Max Shiffman), Jenna (Brandon) Epstein, Dave (Sarah) Dooley, Laura Smith and Shannon Dooley; and great-grandchildren Kinleigh Smith and Madeline “Maddie” Dooley. He is predeceased by his wife Audrey Saltzman (née Kronberg); brother Albert Saltzman; and parents Sarah and Harry Saltzman.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.

