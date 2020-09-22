On September 1, Zelda Lottie Schwarz (née Weinblatt) of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by her sons Michael Schwarz (Hilary Harp), Steven Schwarz and Richard (Lisa) Schwarz and grandchildren Ezra, Basya, Chana, Yehuda, Celia, Jacob and Benjamin. She was predeceased by her husband Natan Schwarz; siblings Jacob Weinblatt, Clara Oxman and Millie Schwartz; and parents Hyman and Gertrude Weinblatt.

Contributions may be sent to Suburban Orthodox, C/O Clara Oxman Chesed Fund, 7810 Crossland Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21208.

