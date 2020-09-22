On September 4, Ernest F. Silversmith of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by his beloved wife Eva Silversmith (née Perlman); children Ann Silversmith (Jim Schreve), Ruth Silversmith (John Moore), Edward (Susan) Silversmith and Daniel (Janet) Silversmith; grandchildren Kevin (Amber) Schreve, Rob Silversmith (Rohini Ramadas), Aaron Moore, Tommy Moore, Daniel Silversmith, David Silversmith, Joe Silversmith and Ellie Silversmith; and great-granddaughter Lily Schreve. He was predeceased by his sister Dora Harnish and parents Elizabeth and John Silversmith. He will be remembered as a hardworking professor, father and husband. He loved his students and enjoyed educating everyone he could, in the classroom or otherwise. He was incredibly endearing, gentle and affable with everyone he met. He will be missed dearly.

Contributions may be sent to The Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street, Baltimore, MD, 21202, or to the Morgan State University Foundation to benefit the Chemistry Department. Checks should be made payable to the Morgan State University Foundation and sent to Morgan State University, 1700 E. Cold Spring Lane, Baltimore, MD 21251.

