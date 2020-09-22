On August 30, Shirley Lorraine Slovsky (née Cisenfeld) of Baltimore at 90. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Herbert Slovsky; son Richard Slovsky; and parents Dorothy and Benjamin Cisenfeld. She is survived by her loving son Kenneth Slovsky; daughter-in-law Adrienne Slovsky; brother Larry Cisenfeld; and grandchildren Sarah, Rachel and Adam Slovsky.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish National Fund, Trees for Israel, 42 East 69th Street New York, NY 10021, USA.

