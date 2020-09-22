On August 28, Melvin G. Wachs of Baltimore. He is survived by children Bryan R. (Jill A.) Wachs and Kevin E. (Melissa) Wachs; sister Bea Grossfeld; grandchildren Ben, Ally, Lindsay, Mackenzie and Spencer Wachs; and sister- and brother-in-law Janice and Jeffrey Dansicker. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marsha F. Wachs (née Feld) and parents Fay and Sam Wachs.
Contributions may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.
WACHS
