10 of RBG’s greatest hits

Although the Notorious R.B.G has died, her legacy continues. In honor of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, here are ten of her accomplishments that can only attempt to give justice to all that the supreme Supreme Court justice has achieved.
1. She graduated first in her class from Columbia Law School.
2. She was the first person on both the Harvard and Columbia law reviews.
3. She co-founded the first law journal on women’s rights.
4. She co-founded the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union.
5. She won five of the six cases she argued before the Supreme Court.
6. She was the first justice to officiate a same-sex marriage.
7. She was named one of Forbes Magazine’s 100 Most Powerful Women from 2004 through 2011.
8. She was selected as 2020’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal for her efforts to advance liberty and equality for all.
9. Her oral dissent in Ledbetter v. Goodyear, which rejected a pay discrimination case on a technicality, pushed Congress to enact and President Barack Obama to sign equal pay legislation in 2009.
10. She was never stopped by the many challenges in her life, including the loss of her mother the day before she graduated from high school, her husband’s struggle with cancer while they were both in law school and her own long battle against cancer.