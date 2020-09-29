On Sept. 7, A. Howard Levy of Baltimore at 84. He is survived by beloved children Stephen (Lois) Levy, Sylvia (Eric) Levenson and Shana (Daniel) Udoff; loving former wife and mother of his beloved children Elaine Freedman Levy; grandchildren Dan Levy, Cara (Matthew) Pierce, Dustin Levy, Tyler Levy, Eli Levenson, Noah Udoff and Leo Udoff; great-grandson Oliver Pierce; brother-in-law Stanley Freedman; sister-in-law Dr. Judith E. Karp; nieces and nephews Eileen Cevera, Stuart (Penny) Levy and Alex (Donna) Levy; and great-nieces, great-nephews and many beloved cousins. He was predeceased by cherished brother Julius Levy and parents Sol and Sarah Levy.

Contributions may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Attn: Donation Processing, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

