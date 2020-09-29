On Sept. 6, Helene Toby Malinow (née Greenberg) of Pikesville, beloved wife of the late Charles L. Malinow, at 90. She was the devoted mother of Dr. Andrew (Denise) Malinow, Martin (Johanna) Malinow and the late Dr. Kenneth (Elaine) Malinow; loving grandmother of Joshua (Maura) Malinow, Daniel (Molly) Malinow, Matthew (Colleen) Malinow, Nicholas Malinow, Justin Malinow, Charlie Malinow and Madeleine Malinow; and great-grandmother of Kenna and Leila Malinow. She is also survived by her brother Abraham Greenberg and was the aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary Greenberg, Leon Greenberg and Martha Malinow and daughter of the late Sarah and Reuben Greenberg. The family is also grateful for her devoted caregivers Theresa Butler and Larraine Brown.

Contributions may be sent to University of Maryland School of Medicine, C/O Kenneth L Malinow Fund, 31 S. Greene St., 3rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.

