On Sept. 6, Shirley Messing (née Tamber) at 89. She is survived by her children Rabbi Marc (Eve) Messing, Jeff E. (Barbara) Messing, Lisa (Artur) Anbild and Scott (Jessica) Messing; grandchildren Rachi (Devorah) Messing, Deena (Rabbi Raffy) Davidovich, Shimmy (Batsheva) Messing, Tara Messing (Rod Rengifo), Emily Messing, Amelia Anbild, Karolina Anbild, Liliana Anbild, Cynthia Messing and Jayden Messing; and by 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Special appreciation from the family to Sterling Care Assisted Living for their phenomenal care of her. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Sam D. Messing and sister and brother-in-law Adele and Teddy Reinhardt.

Contributions may be sent to Yeshivas Toras Chaim, 3407 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21215, toraschaim.org.

