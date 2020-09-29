On Sept. 6, Shirley Messing (née Tamber) at 89. She is survived by her children Rabbi Marc (Eve) Messing, Jeff E. (Barbara) Messing, Lisa (Artur) Anbild and Scott (Jessica) Messing; grandchildren Rachi (Devorah) Messing, Deena (Rabbi Raffy) Davidovich, Shimmy (Batsheva) Messing, Tara Messing (Rod Rengifo), Emily Messing, Amelia Anbild, Karolina Anbild, Liliana Anbild, Cynthia Messing and Jayden Messing; and by 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Special appreciation from the family to Sterling Care Assisted Living for their phenomenal care of her. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Sam D. Messing and sister and brother-in-law Adele and Teddy Reinhardt.
Contributions may be sent to Yeshivas Toras Chaim, 3407 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD 21215, toraschaim.org.
MESSING
On Sept. 6, Shirley Messing (née Tamber) at 89. She is survived by her children Rabbi Marc (Eve) Messing, Jeff E. (Barbara) Messing, Lisa (Artur) Anbild and Scott (Jessica) Messing; grandchildren Rachi (Devorah) Messing, Deena (Rabbi Raffy) Davidovich, Shimmy (Batsheva) Messing, Tara Messing (Rod Rengifo), Emily Messing, Amelia Anbild, Karolina Anbild, Liliana Anbild, Cynthia Messing and Jayden Messing; and by 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Special appreciation from the family to Sterling Care Assisted Living for their phenomenal care of her. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Sam D. Messing and sister and brother-in-law Adele and Teddy Reinhardt.