On Sept. 5, Frank Rachanow of Pikesville at 90. He is survived by his beloved wife Lois Rachanow (née Wasserkrug); loving daughter Andrea Liebowitz (Steve); and grandson Jason Beall (Addison). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter Ellen Jan Beall and parents Sophie and Isidore Rachanow.

Contributions may be sent to Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts, C/O Ellen Beall Scholarship Fund, 6655 Dobbin Road, Columbia, MD 21045.

