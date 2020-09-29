The daughter of Russian Jewish immigrants, Mildred Swan grew up in West Baltimore near Druid Hill Park. She graduated from Western High School in 1947 and the University of Maryland College Park in 1951. She was instilled with a quest for racial justice and equality at an early age. While a freshman in college, she joined the Young Progressives. She and Charlie Swan got married in 1952. Until his death in 1982, she helped Charlie run the family paint contracting business, Master Painting Company. Later that year, she started on a new path, resuming her pursuit of social justice and other political interests. She was hired as the executive director of the former Maryland Conference of Social Concern, where she worked on aging and fair housing policy and law and other social activism issues. In the year after her husband died, she moved from Randallstown to Cross Keys, where she lived for almost 30 years. In the last 10 years of her life, she lived at the Edenwald Retirement Community in Towson. She is survived by daughters Margaret Swan (Roger Graf) and Carol Swan (Gerald Winegrad); grandson Charles Swan Graf (Miranda Hardy); brother David Freishtat and his five children and their families. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles Swan and parents Jack and Hannah Freishtat.

Contributions may be sent to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Partners in Health.

