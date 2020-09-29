On Sept. 6, Alan J. Stein, an extraordinary young man, at 64. He is survived by his loving mother Lois B. Levitan; brothers Jim Stein of Boca Raton, Fla., and Richard Stein of Frederick; and sister Lynn Levitan of Bethesda. He was predeceased by wife Melinda (Goldsmith) and father Stanley Stein. Many thanks and appreciation to Joanne and David (deceased) Goldsmith who gave unwavering love and support to him and to the many caring cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends who supported him as he dealt with the many challenges life presented him.

Donations may be made to Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA) or Inwood House in Silver Spring (inwoodhouse.org/volunteer.html).

