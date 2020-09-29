On Sept. 8, Rosalind Taragin (née Shapiro) at 97. She is survived by children Faith (Ronny) Shabbat, Sonny Taragin and Arnie (Tzillila) Taragin and more than 100 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Saul Taragin and son Jeffrey Taragin.

Contributions may be sent to Misaskim of Maryland, 7 Church Lane, Ste. 22, Pikesville, MD 21208, Talmudical Academy of Baltimore, 4445 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: