SHARING SKILLS

By
JT Staff
-
0
(Courtesy of The Soul Center and King David Nursing Home)

Members of The Soul Center’s Zentangling group created more than 80 unique pieces of art to share with residents of the King David Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sept. 16.

Similar Posts:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here