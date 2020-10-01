Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebl releases Sukkot guide

Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebl, an unaffiliated congregation of 130 households, usually celebrates Sukkot with a communal sukkah, but that won’t be possible this year. Instead, the congregation created a Sukkot resource guide, available on its website.

The guide includes rituals, text studies, information on where to buy Sukkot supplies and more. Some of those resources include an instructional on a Lego sukkah and an article from Forward about why Sukkot is the most magical holiday.

“Additionally, our events throughout the week include two Kabbalat Shabbat services (on Erev Sukkot 10/2, and on Shemini Atzeret 10/9), as well as several justice-based events, including Transformative Justice and Jail Support events on 10/4 and 10/5,” Danny Brown, programming chair for Hinenu, wrote in an email.

Other events include a Kohelet Text Study on Oct. 3, open to all, and a “Welcome to my Sukkah Tour” Oct. 6, which will be accompanied by a monthly open mic.

In addition, the guide promotes other events, like the Jewish Farmer Network’s celebration on Thursday. According to Brown, “On Sukkot, Jewish ancestors traveled from their farms, pastureland and villages throughout the land of Israel to bring their harvest offerings to the Holy Temple (Beit HaMikdash) in Jerusalem. This year – in 5781 – we will gather Jewish farmers virtually to celebrate the end of the harvest season, honor our hard work and reflect on the blessings this year has bestowed.” The virtual harvest will have a show-and-tell and text study breakout sessions. Participants are encouraged to preselect an ushpizin (Aramaic for “guest”) to invite into the space.

