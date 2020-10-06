On Sept. 12, Alan R. Kobin of Baltimore at 78. He is survived by wife Joy Potler (Sussman) Kobin; children Miles Kobin, Wendy and Ron Klausner and Keith Kobin; and stepchildren Jeff and Amy Sussman, Lisa and Bob Barry and Amy Rascoe. He leaves behind grandchildren Emma, Parker, Braeden, Cece, Indie, Alex, Brett, Chad, Samara, Jenna, Austin and Devin, as well as sister Ruja (Allan) Shemer and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by friends and family. He was predeceased by wife Carol W. Kobin and parents Ben and Anne Kobin.

Contributions may be sent to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.

