On Sept. 8, Arlene J. Lann (née Greenberg) of Baltimore at 89. She is survived by daughters Lori (Mark) Palatchi of Atlanta and Lisa (Sam) Akman of Baltimore; sister Judi Spitzer; grandchildren Jared Palatchi, Michael (Olivia) Palatchi, Ryan Akman and Ben Akman; great-granddaughter Addison Palatchi; nieces Sharon Bridge and Alison Spitzer; and friend Mrs. Gerry Schehr. She was predeceased by husband Leonard I. Lann; parents Florence and Harry Greenberg; and brother-in-law Alan Spitzer. She was very dedicated to her family and her four grandsons.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

