On Sept. 11, Herbert Press at home in Columbia at 84. He is survived by wife Lucile Gordon Press; daughters Jamie Lacey-Moreira (Tony) and Andye Kitt; grandchildren Patrick Lacey, Charlye Mason and Jahcari Mason; brother Sheldon Press and wife Barbara Press; nieces Karen Feldman, Ellen Klein, Lisa Press and Nancy Sloboda; nephew Eric Press; and sister-in-law Nelli. He was predeceased by brother Stanley Press and parents Dora and Simon Press. He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University and received his Juris Doctorate from The University of Maryland School of Law. He retired as a territory manager with the Personal Products Division of Johnson and Johnson, where he had worked for 27 years. He was a six-time Gold Medal Racquet Ball Champion in the Maryland Senior Olympics.

Contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice or The Alzheimer’s Association.

