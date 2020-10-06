On Sept. 8, Dr. Jonas Rappeport, psychiatrist and former chief medical officer of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City at Broadmead, a Continuing Care Retirement Community in Cockeysville, at 95. He was integral to the development of forensic psychiatry in the U.S., serving as the first court psychiatrist in Baltimore County, and then the first medical officer of the Circuit Court of Baltimore City (formerly the Supreme Bench). He is survived by children Sandy Rappeport (Bobbie Engelking), Susan (James) Bleiberg and Sally Rappeport (John Mata) and grandchildren Emily and Lindsey Engelking-Rappeport and Joshua and Sarah Bleiberg. He is also survived by companion Alma Smith and many nieces. He was predeceased by wife Joan Rappeport (née Gruenwald); siblings Stanley Rappeport and Evelyn Berman; and parents Abraham and Edna Rappeport.

Contributions may be sent to Central Scholarship Fund, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

