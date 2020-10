On Sept. 13, Marvin Earl Renbaum of Boca Raton, Fla., at 91. He was lighthearted, warm and generous. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He is survived by children Louis (Laura) Renbaum, Lois (Scott) Saunders and Jodi Renbaum; sister Deanna (Peter) Hirsch; grandchildren Leah Renbaum, Lindsay (Jeremy) Wolff, Nicholas Vanderweit and Jonathan Vanderweit; and great-grandchildren Isla and Marin Wolff. He was predeceased by wives Geraldine Renbaum and Anita Renbaum and parents Julius and Ida Renbaum.

