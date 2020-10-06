On Sept. 7, Erica “Ricki” Colman Rubinstein of Lutherville at 69. She is survived by life partner Greg Muth; children Spencer Rubinstein, Brian Rubinstein and Jacqueline (Alisha) Babbstein; brothers Steve (Suzanne) Colman and Fred Colman (Julie Pearl); and grandchildren Kailey Rubinstein and Bryce Rubinstein. She was predeceased by parents Richard and Myra Colman. She worked for over 40 years as a social worker. She was an avid reader, gardener and traveler. She was generous with multiple charitable organizations and truly lived tikkun olam. She was family centered and was a blessing to all the many lives she touched.

Contributions may be sent to Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227 or Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.

