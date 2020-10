On Sept. 7, Helen Silverberg (née Kravetz) of Baltimore. She is survived by children E. David (Linda) Silverberg, Ann (Chuck) Cohen, Alan (Nancy) Silverberg and Abby (Stephen) Lazinsky; grandchildren Jay Amernick, Dan Amernick, Rebecca (Michael) Snyder, Alison (Seth) Hoenig, Jessica (Josh) Alperstein and Pamela Silverberg; and great-grandchildren Shelby Snyder, Zachary Snyder, Jacob Hoenig, Lexi Hoenig, Gabriel Alperstein and Spencer Alperstein. She was predeceased by husband Morris M. Silverberg; sisters Beatrice Goldberg and Miriam Macks; and parents Abraham and Rebecca (Gochrach) Kravetz.

Contributions may be sent to Charlene Cohen Memorial Lecture Fund at GBMC, C/O GBMC, 6701 N. Charles St., Towson, Maryland 21204, Attn: John Geppi.

