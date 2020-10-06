On Sept. 7, Martin Howard Zaben of Pikesville at 87. He is survived by wife Sandra Zaben (née Miller); children Lee (Joy) Zaben, Sherri (James) Brogan and Lynn (Marshall) Kohen; step-children Kidd (Mindy) Colt, Stephen (Cindy) Colton and Eric (Billie) Colton; brother Jerome (Zelda) Zaben; and grandchildren Hali Zaben, Brooke Zaben, Jacob Kohen and Rachel Kohen. He is also survived by many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by first wife Helen Zaben (née Karmiol) and parents Albert and Bessie Zaben.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite #120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

