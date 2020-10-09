1 of 8
Despite social distancing measures, the Jewish community in Baltimore found ways to make the High Holidays meaningful. Instead of traditional services and meals with extended family, many participated in other activities, like outdoor shofar blowings, sukkah building and more.
