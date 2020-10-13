A Jewish voter’s guide to the election

Navigating who will serve your interests and what they stand for can be a hassle. Here, the Jewish Times has hopefully made voting a little easier for you by putting the information a Jewish voter might want to know — like who the Jewish candidates are and where you can drop off your mail-in ballot — all in one place.

Who are the Jewish candidates on the ballot?

Zeke Cohen: Cohen is running for reelection for the 1st District on the Baltimore City Council. He serves as chair of the Education & Youth Committee. Previously a teacher, Cohen started the nonprofit, The Intersection, to help young people learn community leadership. After he took office, Cohen organized a Bake Sale for Buses campaign to protect Baltimore City students from a reduction in bus ridership. He also fought to restore funding for schools and related programming. Cohen sponsored the Trauma Responsive Care Act, which ensures agencies that provide services for children are trained in trauma. In 2017, Baltimore Magazine named him one of the best Baltimoreans.

Isaac Schleifer: Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer is running for reelection for the 5th District on the Baltimore City Council. He was a vice president of his neighborhood association and liaison to the State’s Attorney Office. Later, he became a board member of a local senior center. In 2015, he spearheaded a campaign to bring free kosher lunches to Bnos Yisroel children. In 2017, he worked with the Shomrim of Upper Park Heights to arrest a carjacking suspect. On Oct. 7, he and Cohen brought pizza and bottled water to the Eastern Sanitation Yard, continuing their campaign to provide more financial support for garbage workers. Schleifer, who is the youngest member of the council, is also a small business owner.

John Sarbanes: Sarbanes is running for reelection to represent the 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Though not actually Jewish himself, Sarbanes’ wife is Jewish and they attend Bolton Street Synagogue. He has expressed support for Israel several times. Sarbanes told the JT in 2018 that he considers himself a strong supporter of Israel, but is concerned that Trump’s heavy-handed foreign policy conduct won’t be beneficial for the relationship between the U.S. and Israel later on.

FAQS:

When did voting begin? The first ballot drop boxes became available Sept. 28. In-person voting is available Oct. 26-Nov. 3. Where can I watch results? Baltimore City vote counting will be livestreamed at boe.baltimorecity.gov. Is it possible we won’t have a president on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021? Even if the election is contested, the country will have a president on Inauguration Day, according to the Constitution and federal law. When do we know who wins? You may have heard that we may not know the results on election night due to the high number of mail-in ballots being used this year. However, we should know for sure by Dec. 14, when electors cast their ballots. When and where can I vote? If you registered before Oct. 13, you can mail in you ballot now. In-person voting is available Oct. 26-Nov. 3.

Where to vote:

Mail-in ballots (Now through Election Day): Maryland has designated more than 280 ballot drop box locations for the 2020 general election. You can now drop ballots at some locations including the Allegany County Office Complex at 701 Kelly Road; Baltimore City Board of Elections at 417 E. Fayette St.; Howard County Board of Elections at 9770 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite 200; Harford County Board of Elections at 133 Industry Lane and more through Election Day.

In-person early voting (Oct. 26-Nov. 2): Some of the locations where you can vote early include Baltimore City Community College – Liberty Heights Campus at 2901 Liberty Heights Ave.; Randallstown Community Center at 3505 Resource Drive; Edmondson High School at 501 N. Athol Ave.; Reisterstown Senior Center at 12035 Reisterstown Road; Morgan State University at Tyler Hall 1700 E. Cold Spring Lane; Oriole Park at Camden Yards 333 W. Camden St.

Election Day, Nov. 3: You can look up your nearest Election Day voting location at VoterServices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch. Some locations include Annapolis High School at 2700 Riva Road; Catonsville Middle School at 2301 Edmondson Ave.; Francis Scott Key High School at 3825 Bark Hill Road; and Howard High School at 8700 Old Annapolis Road.

