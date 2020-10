On Sept. 17, Barry Levin of Owings Mills at 73. He is survived by wife Kimberly (née Koontz); daughters Jessica (Scott) Martin and Alyssa (Scott) Bryan; grandchildren Cassidy, Rebecca and Alison Martin; and nephews Jason (Ruth) Levinson and Marcus (Vicky) Levinson. He was predeceased by sister Dorothy Levinson and parents Harry and Elinor Levin.

Contributions may be sent to the Maryland SPCA.

