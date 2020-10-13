On Sept. 14, Martin Alan Mitnick of Baltimore at 98. He is survived by wife Vera Mitnick (née Mendelsohn); children John (Fran) Mitnick, Walter (Jody) Mitnick and Marge (Larry) Bershtein; grandchildren Tracy (Ross) Levitt, Joshua (Dr. Stacy Schwartz) Mitnick, Nora (Reid) Broendel and Alice Mitnick; and great-grandchildren Archer Levitt and Rhys Levitt. He was predeceased by sister Eleanor (Max) Berzofsky and parents Louis and Rose Mitnick.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.

