On Sept. 18, Joyce Rosenfeld of Baltimore at 87. She is survived by husband of 66 years Marvin M. Rosenfeld; children Larry (Debbie) Rosenfeld, Philip (Cheryl) Rosenfeld and Scott Rosenfeld (Jesse Kaplin); Bubby to Shira (Andy) Gryll, Yaniv (Shachar) Rosenfeld, Rakefet (Yuval) Weic, David Rosenfeld, Sammy (Hendel) Rosenfeld, Saskia Kaplin Matthews, Lilach Rosenfeld, Michael Rosenfeld and Jonas Rosenfeld Kaplin; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother Henry Goldstein; sister Irene Ellin; and parents Anna and Philip Goldstein.

Contributions may be sent to Suburban Orthodox Congregation Toras Chaim, 7504 Seven Mile Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208.

