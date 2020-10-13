On Sept. 18, David M. Weiner of Pikesville at 86. He is survived by wife of 63 years Zelda Weiner (née Mazer) and daughters Phyllis (Larry) Maher and Lauren (late Michael) Plotkin. He was the loving grandpa of Bethany Miller, Adam (Rachel) Miller, Timothy Miller, Stephanie (Daniel) Hand and Jared Huston; the loving great-grandfather of Kairi Mira Huston, Ryan Michael Hand and Edan Jaxx Huston; the step-grandfather of Corey Plotkin and the late Bradley Plotkin; and the brother of Norman and Linda Mazer and Phillip Weiner. He was predeceased by parents Rose and Solomon Weiner and was a loving and very much loved son-in-law of the late Sylvia and Aaron Mazer.

Contributions may be sent to Foundation Fighting Blindness, Jewish Big Brother Big Sister League or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

