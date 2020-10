On Sept. 14, Jerry Zaben of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by wife Zelda Zaben (née Hanenbaum); children Bonnie Zaben and Sander (Michele) Zaben; and granddaughter Isabelle Zaben. He was predeceased by brother Marty Zaben and parents Albert and Bessie Zaben. Jerry, Uncle Jerry, UJ, will also be forever remembered by brothers-in-law Norman Hanenbaum, Allen Hanenbaum (Susan); sister-in-law Sandie Zaben; and nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

Similar Posts: