RAINBOW RITUAL

A giant rainbow graced the lulav and etrog pickup organized by Chevrei Tzedek Congregation on Oct. 1. As the shaking of the lulav and etrog is meant in part as a prayer for rain, it was taken as an auspicious sign.
