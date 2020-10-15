|Snapshots

To celebrate the Associated’s Centennial year, we’re featuring photos from the history of the Associated and its agencies! A man speaks with a nurse in front of a Sinai Hospital Schools of Nursing and Radiologic Technology recruitment board, circa 1975.

Can you identify anyone in this photo? Contact Joanna Church, 443-873-5176 or [email protected] To see more of the Jewish Museum’s extensive collection and find out who has been identified in past photos, visit jewishmuseummd.org/tag/once-upon-a-time-2/.

Similar Posts: