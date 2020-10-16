Jewish Federation of Howard County readies new leadership program

The Jewish Federation of Howard County is organizing a new training program aimed at cultivating the leadership potential of young members of the local Jewish community. Dr. Rachel Simon, the current president of the board of the Federation, viewed the program as a continuation of the legacy of the late Richard Schreibstein, saying that “we are definitely working on getting together a group of leaders, because as Richard believed in, as we believe in, something that’s really important for our future is strengthening the leadership of our organization.”

Simon viewed the new program as a continuation of the jLEADS program of previous years, though a decision had not been made as to whether the new program would use a different name. Organized by the Federation’s Head of Programming Shauna Leavey, the concept is to take local residents between the ages of 30 and 50 and strengthen their leadership skills to the point where they can effectively take up roles on the committees of different area synagogues or on the Federation’s board.

The six- to nine-month-long program will meet once a month, Simon said. At present, the Federation is recruiting participants for the program. Simon expressed hope that the program might begin in December 2020 or January 2021.

