Chizuk Amuno, Jewish Museum organize online event on Jewish diversity

Chizuk Amuno Congregation the Jewish Museum of Maryland are partnering to organize a virtual adult education presentation Oct. 18 titled “Who We Are: Identity and Diversity in Our Jewish Community.”

The event is the first in a larger series on social justice advocacy called “Jews of Color, Jewish Institutions, and Jewish Community in the Age of #BlackLivesMatter,” which runs into late January 2021.

The Oct. 18 presentation will include Ginna Green and Harriette Wimms, said Lee Sherman, executive director of Chizuk Amuno, who noted that both are Jews of color.

Green is the former chief strategy officer at Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, who has been published in Newsweek, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times, and who has written about as racism and diversity in the Jewish community.

Wimms is a clinical psychologist licensed in Maryland, who focuses on compassion-infused assessments and therapies for children and families.

