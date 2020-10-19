Jewish Federation of Howard County supports community through pandemic

With recent reports of an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Jewish Federation of Howard County wants local residents to know it is there for them in their time of need.

“One of our priorities is our social services and making sure that our own community is taken care of and helping them when we can,” said Dr. Rachel Simon, the president of the board of the Federation. “Especially with the pandemic going on, and the uncertainty and so many people that may have lost their jobs, we want to do the best that we can to provide for the community.”

Part of the Federation’s activities involve bereavement support for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, Simon said. According to the Federation website, the organization currently has bereavement and support groups scheduled over Zoom throughout the months of October, November and December.

“The challenge is just trying to make sure that we keep people connected at a time where you can’t connect physically as much,” Simon said, “but I do think that that is one thing that is on the mind of our community and I know is on the mind of our board.”

Simon also stated that the Federation is “very much aware of the possibility of a second wave [of the pandemic]. We were able to raise funds specifically to help people during the first wave. And we just continue with our social worker and our volunteers to be ready to go and to put as many resources as we need to towards social services, because that’s the most important thing if we do have a second wave.”

