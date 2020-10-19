Jewish identity explored in depth by JMM and Chizuk

In a new series, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, the Jewish Museum of Maryland and a variety of community members will share informational and engaging events to explore the ethnic, racial and cultural diversity of Jewish identity in “Jews of Color, Jewish Institutions, and Jewish Community in the Age of Black Lives Matter.”

The multiprogram series consists of virtual events, from Oct. 18 to Feb. 28, on a variety of topics such as population studies, Latino Jewish heritage, and the tensions between Black Lives Matter and Zionism. While each of the events has an expansive theme to review, the organizers hope that by peeking into these issues they can broaden the community’s concept of Jewish identity. You can find a comprehensive preview and register for events on JewishMuseumMd.org.

Kronsberg first suggested that Chizuk Amuno offer an extended series. “Other programs have been done, but nothing particularly in-depth like this. This is an issue that will be here, and has been here, long term, and so we have to [explore it] long term,” he said. Because he sits on JMM’s board, Krosenberg reached out to Guy-Decker for JMM to join the program.

Guy-Decker explained that the series aligns with JMM’s mission.

“I use this quote regularly, that museums are not community centers, but they can be the center of community,” she said. JMM integrates diversity into its exhibit naturally. “We included a kippah from a nonbinary person in a collection of kippahs, and in a wedding exhibit, we integrated same-sex couples. We are not the arbiters of who is Jewish. We are a museum of everyday Judaism. There are Ashkenazi Jews and also Black Jews. We would not be doing our job if we did not tell everyone’s story.”

Andrew Miller, who chairs the social justice board at Chizuk Amuno, was the synagogue president at the time of Freddie Grey’s death, which inspired his passion for the movement. He remembers an event where Ilana Kaufman, executive director of the Jews of Color Field Building Initiative, came to speak at the synagogue, and the event drew a lot of Jews of color to attend. Miller spoke with some of the visitors and learned more about why they usually felt unwelcome in Jewish spaces. One woman, for example, had been mistaken for a caregiver when she attended a bar mitzvah.

“Every one of us has that story,” said Wimms, who is Black — a fact that she jokes her friends have only suddenly realized. When Wimms attended bat classes a while ago, she saw a white woman enter the building unquestioned, but security decided to stop and question her.

Because of these misunderstandings around Jewish identity, Miller has been unafraid of backlash when Chizuk Amuno supports Jews of color. For example, when people were unhappy that the synagogue put up a “Black Lives Matter” banner, he refused to rescind it.

For Krosenberg, his motivation is even more personal.

“I have a Korean grandchild,” he said. “For me, I don’t want this to be an unwelcoming community for them. We as Jews are always afraid we’re losing people and decreasing in population. Well, there are many people who want to join, who we need to welcome. We also have Jews in distress.”

While several recent events, such as the Baltimore Jewish Council’s “18 Days of Justice” and Baltimore Hebrew Congregation’s concert on Black and Jewish music, have explored issues around race and inclusion in the Jewish community, each event offers new options for growth.

“This isn’t a laundry detergent where you have to pick the best brand,” Guy-Decker said. “The truth of the matter is this is not new, and it’s not simple. Just like an exercise, you should practice as many [programs] as you have time for. What’s great about being an anti-racist is that you don’t have to pretend you aren’t racist. We’re all swimming in a soup of racism.”

