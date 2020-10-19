“If not now, when?” asks Hillel in Pirkei Avot 1:14.

It’s a quote that, according to Harriette Wimms’ friend, Justin Fair, encapsulates Wimms.

“Harriette perfectly harnesses this energy and gives with [it] a message of light, of perseverance, of the promise of relief and humor,” Fair said.

Wimms, 52, was born in California but grew up in St. Mary’s County in Southern Maryland. Wimms reflected that it may have been difficult for her older mother to raise such an outspoken child.

“When I was six, I told my mother I did not believe in organized religion,” said Wimms, who grew up in a Christian home. “I had my own ideas, I was into alternative music, and I was always in the library learning.”

She loved to read about Judaism, but it wouldn’t be until much later that Wimms would feel welcome to convert.

As she grew up, Wimms kept her studious habits and earned a full ride to Towson State University to study English. “Honestly, it saved my life. I had internalized a lot of racism and sexism and classism from St. Mary’s County, where I just did not fit in,” Wimms said. “But English gave me a way to externalize it.”

After graduation, Wimms helped youth with disabilities and taught creative writing. She continued her education at John Hopkins University to study psychology so that she could give the kids she worked with a better context for their development.

“I saw a difference between the kids in the city and county but I didn’t have the words for their trauma before,” she said.

A mentor suggested to Wimms that she should go further, so on a whim, she applied to the medical school at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Among hundreds of applicants, she and just five others were accepted. There, she studied philosophy and psychology.

Wimms continued to employ her writing skills in creative and clinical outlets. For example, when she worked at the Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital, she used writing to help youth through social and emotional difficulties. “I was so blessed to work with the children there,” she said.

Around that time, Wimms met her current partner and found out that he was Jewish.

“I told him I always wanted to be Jewish but that I had felt I couldn’t be because I’m Black,” she said. “I can still remember the look on his face. He thought I was joking.” He welcomed Wimms to a service at Chizuk Amuno Congregation. “I don’t know if I can even describe the experience. It was like speaking a language I had always known. It was like coming home. Judaism is me!”

Wimms dove into the Jewish community. She had a bat mitzvah, learned Hebrew, joined Hinenu: The Baltimore Justice Shtiebl’s board and developed new spaces and programs such as Baltimore’s Jews of Color chavurot and the national Jews of Color Shabbaton this December.

When she’s not celebrating Judaism, Wimms devotes herself to social justice and professional development. Wimms created Mt. Washington’s first adolescent behavioral program, which tripled its projected clientele within a year. She also designed curriculum for Baltimore Montessori, Inc. and worked with other schools to initiate new services. She taught older students to be psychologists at Loyola University. In 2018, she was awarded by The Maryland Psychological Association for leadership and service. That same year, she spoke at the United Against Hate Rally. Not long after, Wimms designed a benefit concert to feed Shabbat dinners to Abayudaya Jews in Uganda for a year.

Today, Wimms commits almost every workday hour to her own practice, The Village Family Support Center of Baltimore. She also currently works for the Loyola Clinical Centers and Itineris, a program to help individuals on the autism spectrum.

Although Wimms feels like she’s getting to an age where her busy life is taking a toll on her, her goals remain important.

“I will forever advocate that money should not impact access to mental health care,” she said. She does so by providing free services to community members in need and trains community agencies about mental health awareness, issues of diversity, trauma on child development and neurodiversity.

Most recently she co-organized “Jews of Color, Jewish Institutions and Jewish Community in the Age of Black Lives Matter,” which started Oct. 18. Wimms also recently organized a theatre production, “Here’s What Jewish People of Color Need You To Know,” which begins Nov. 14.

And the community has noticed.

“Harriette is one of those rare people who is unapologetically and wholly herself,” said Tracie Guy-Decker, deputy director of the Jewish Museum of Maryland. “I love working with her because she models for me what it looks like to show up with your full self in a world where most of us are only half ourselves at any given moment.”

Fair added how moved he is by her readiness to jump to action. “When you realize that you are have no choice but to live with racial dialogues as part of your everyday existence, this work that is our daily lives becomes so tiring, especially when others are afforded the ability to look in on our lives to discuss recent racial unrest.”

Even with her busy professional life, Wimms makes time to cook for her family, which includes her ex-wife/co-parent, her partner and their three 16-year-old sons. On Fridays, Wimms davens, cleans, attends online services and prepares her house for Shabbat.

“I make a really mean challah,” she joked.

