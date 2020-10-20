The down ballot races

Our community is represented in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate by an able group of veteran lawmakers. Generally moderate, with reliable support for social justice, security and domestic and international policy issues of concern to our community, including the welfare, safety and security of the State of Israel, those up for reelection merit our continued support. We are therefore pleased to endorse them in the election that is already underway.

We urge everyone’s participation in this election — whether in person, by mail or by a ballot deposited in a local drop box. Every vote makes a difference, and voting is the way we make known where we stand on crucial issues of the day.

In evaluating our candidates, we have focused upon efforts to address domestic issues of significance, including prioritization of tackling the pandemic and its consequences, and the candidate’s history of support for strengthening the bond between the U.S. and Israel. We are fortunate to have strong and reliable friends. For these reasons, we are pleased to endorse Reps. Kweisi Mfume (D-7th District), John Sarbanes (D-3rd District), Dutch Ruppersberger (D-2nd District) and Andrew Harris (R-1st District).

Mfume has served the public for decades, having held public office before and having served as president and CEO of the NAACP. He has visited Israel and Auschwitz and serves as honorary chairman of the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel, which sends minority students from the Baltimore area to Israel as part of a leadership program. He knows our community and is a reliable friend.

Sarbanes is also a close and reliable friend to our community, who has steadily and deliberately built support and credibility since his election to Congress in 2007. In addition to his active domestic agenda through several important committee assignments, Sarbanes advocates for the safety and security of the State of Israel and a two-state solution.

Ruppersberger is running for his 10th term in the House, where he is known as a common-sense consensus builder who works both sides of the aisle to get results. He serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and two of its important subcommittees, and has been a reliable friend to our community and committed to our domestic and international issues of concern.

Harris is the Maryland delegation’s only Republican member, and has earned the respect of his peers. He has served the 1st District since 2011. Although we have concerns about some of his policy positions, he has proven to be a good and reliable supporter of the U.S.-Israel relationship, serves on the Republican Israel Caucus and has good connections to leadership within our community.

We need leadership that is experienced, supportive and decisive. We believe Mfume, Ruppersberger, Sarbanes and Harris are up to the task.

Similar Posts: