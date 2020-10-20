On Sept. 23, Laurie Hope Mindek (née Fink) of Columbia at 72. She is survived by husband Howard Mindek; children Tali Mindek (Nicholas and Desmond LaRosa) and Michele (Don) Peugh; brother Ian Fink; sister-in-law Madeline Mindek (Gary Gibbs); and sister-in-law Linda Mclaughlin. She was predeceased by parents Ira and Teresa Fink. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and grew up in Oceanside and Baldwin, N.Y. She attended Roosevelt High School and Adelphi University, before earning a master’s degree from the University of Maryland. Her nursing career in mental health counseling started at Phipps Clinic at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, then Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. She taught nursing clinical skills as an adjunct professor at PG County Hospital and Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University). Her career led her to running her own private practice in Bowie. In 1970 she married Howard Mindek, a photographer and professional musician and teacher. Together they raised two girls, Tali (37) and Michele (35), whom she loved very much.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, Hadassah or American Red Cross.

Similar Posts: