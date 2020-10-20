On Sept. 21, Sylvia Nudler of Baltimore at 72. She is survived by brother Moshe (Miri) Rosenberg; niece Sivan Rosenberg (Tzach Kafri); nephew Yoav (Danielle) Rosenberg; great-niece May Rosenberg; great-nephew Yoni Rosenberg; and many other cousins and friends. She was predeceased by parents Boris and Paula Nudler.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

