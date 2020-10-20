On Sept. 23, Florence Paul (née Koch) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by children Ronnie Paul, Jesse Paul (Stacey Rosenberg) and Sandi Paul (late Stanley Kogan); sister-in law Roberta Koch; grandchildren Rachel (Robby) Rollins, Stephanie (Dustin) Knight, Matt, Aaron, Katie (Jorge Gorriti) and Jake Paul and Tessa Rosenberg; and great-grandchildren Sylvia Rollins and Leòn Gorriti. She was predeceased by husband Leonard Paul; parents Harry and Sylvia Koch; and siblings Celia Koch, Lillian Bender, Beatty Etterman and Jeremy Koch.

Contributions may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank.

Similar Posts: