On Sept. 23, Florence Paul (née Koch) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by children Ronnie Paul, Jesse Paul (Stacey Rosenberg) and Sandi Paul (late Stanley Kogan); sister-in law Roberta Koch; grandchildren Rachel (Robby) Rollins, Stephanie (Dustin) Knight, Matt, Aaron, Katie (Jorge Gorriti) and Jake Paul and Tessa Rosenberg; and great-grandchildren Sylvia Rollins and Leòn Gorriti. She was predeceased by husband Leonard Paul; parents Harry and Sylvia Koch; and siblings Celia Koch, Lillian Bender, Beatty Etterman and Jeremy Koch.
Contributions may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank.
PAUL
On Sept. 23, Florence Paul (née Koch) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by children Ronnie Paul, Jesse Paul (Stacey Rosenberg) and Sandi Paul (late Stanley Kogan); sister-in law Roberta Koch; grandchildren Rachel (Robby) Rollins, Stephanie (Dustin) Knight, Matt, Aaron, Katie (Jorge Gorriti) and Jake Paul and Tessa Rosenberg; and great-grandchildren Sylvia Rollins and Leòn Gorriti. She was predeceased by husband Leonard Paul; parents Harry and Sylvia Koch; and siblings Celia Koch, Lillian Bender, Beatty Etterman and Jeremy Koch.