On Sept. 24, Alla Popok of Baltimore at 57. She was a loving, open-hearted person who loved her family dearly. She loved life and was a shining star who shined bright. She is survived by son Alex Pinchuk; sister Lana Popok-Vaughn; life partner Vladislav Shafirovich; and many loving friends. She was the aunt of Dominique, Julian and Jasmin G. Dorissa Vaughn.

