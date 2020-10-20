ROTHENBURG

On Sept. 21, Beverly Harriett Rothenburg (née Arnberg) of Baltimore at 76. She is survived by children Betty Rothenburg and Benjamin Rothenburg. She was predeceased by husband Theodore Rothenburg; sister Sharon Arnberg; and parents Daisy and Maurice Arnberg.
Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisroel Charity Fund, 115 E. Sudbrook Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208.

