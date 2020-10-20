On Sept. 21, Ira Singer of Columbia at 71. He grew up in New York, both in Levittown on Long Island and in Forest Hills, Queens, where he attended Forest Hills High School. He went on to graduate from Queens College before earning his master’s degree from New York University. He started his career teaching music in New York City and then in Prince George’s County. It was during this time that he married the love of his life, Linda. His career took him into the computer industry where he worked for Digital Equipment Corporation and Oracle. He eventually taught Hebrew school music and was a choral director. As much as he loved teaching, the most important thing to him was family, specifically being around his wife and children. He is survived by wife of 46 years Linda Singer (née Lewis); daughters Tracy Singer (Dan Goldberg) and Amy Singer; mother Antoinette Singer; brother Harold (Carrie) Singer; and grandson Max Ethan Goldberg. He was predeceased by father Fred Singer.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

