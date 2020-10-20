On Sept. 26, Leona Stern (née Isselbaecher) of Columbia and formerly of N. Bellmore, N.Y., and Lake Worth, Fla., at 91. She is survived by children Sharon (Daniel) Freedman and Jeffrey (Bonnie) Stern; grandchildren Elissa (Jonathan) Schuyler, Scott (Pamela) Freedman, Michelle (Jay) Friedman, Jennifer (Adam) Levin and Samantha (Etai) Dvora; and great-grandchildren Mathew Schuyler, Brooke Schuyler, Hailey Freedman, Ryan Freedman and Maribelle Friedman. She was predeceased by husband Berthold Stern; parents Emmi and Albert Isselbaecher; and brother Kurt Isselbaecher.

Contributions may be sent to the United States Holocaust Museum or the Jewish Federation of Howard County.

